Flick says he'll keep job if Germany exit World Cup

Sports

BSS
01 December, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 06:06 pm

Related News

Flick says he'll keep job if Germany exit World Cup

Germany must beat Costa Rica on Thursday and hope Spain beat Japan to be sure of reaching the last 16.

BSS
01 December, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 06:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Coach Hansi Flick on Wednesday laughed off suggestions he would lose his job if Germany crash out of the World Cup at the group stage for the second tournament in a row.

Germany must beat Costa Rica on Thursday and hope Spain beat Japan to be sure of reaching the last 16.

Speaking in Doha on Wednesday, Flick said he had no plans to step down but said he knew the decision would not always be his to take. "Yes, from my side I can confirm (it won't be my last game)," Flick said with a smile. "You never know what's around the corner but I am looking forward to Germany's home European Championships (in 2024). "I have a contract until 2024. But that's still a long way away."

Depending on other results, Germany may need to win by as many as eight goals to avoid a second-successive group stage exit, but Flick said thoughts of goal difference had not entered their mind despite Germany "not having everything in our own hands". "I think it's a little disrespectful to say we will score eight goals against Costa Rica. We would be happy just to win the game," he said.

Germany find themselves in this position because they suffered a shock defeat in their first match to Japan before snatching a draw with Spain. Flick insisted he did not feel under pressure ahead of the crucial match. "What is pressure? In this situation we are playing to go into the round of 16, it's nice and that's why we are here. "I don't feel any pressure. I didn't feel it after Japan and I don't feel it now."

Flick revealed that Kai Havertz had been left out of the match against Spain as the Chelsea forward had a cold, not because of his disappointing performance in the defeat to Japan.  "Kai had a cold and that's why he didn't play, it wasn't to do with his performance," he said.

Flick said there were no fitness issues in his side and said forward Leroy Sane, whose appearance off the bench coincided with Germany's best phase of the match against Spain, was a candidate to start on Thursday. On whether Niclas Fullkrug, who scored Germany's late equaliser against Spain as a substitute, would make his full international debut against Costa Rica, Flick said: "You'll have to see tomorrow."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Hansi Flick / Germany football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

6h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

7h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

9h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

18h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

19h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

19h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending