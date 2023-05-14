Fizz four-for inspires Tigers' come-from-behind 5-run victory

Sports

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 12:03 am

With this win, the Tigers clinched the ODI series 2-0 and finish the ICC ODI Super League from the third position, level with England with 155 points.

Mustafizur Rahman's four-for with the ball inspired a late fightback and a five-run win for the Tigers in the third ODI at Chelmsford.

Ireland needed only 62 runs from the final 10 overs with seven wickets in hand. They also had two set batters at the crease. But it was all the 'Fizz' after that.

With this win, the Tigers clinched the ODI series 2-0 and finish the ICC ODI Super League from the third position, level with England with 155 points.

Mustafiz finished his spell with four for 44 from his 10 overs. He was well accompanied by Hasan Mahmud and surprisingly, Najmul Hossain Shanto, at the death to peg Ireland back.

 

More to follow....

