Five star Uruguay thrash Bolivia to edge closer to Copa quarters

Reuters
28 June, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 09:35 am

Five star Uruguay thrash Bolivia to edge closer to Copa quarters

Uruguay will progress as group winners if they avoid defeat by the United States in their final group game on Monday.

Uruguay thrashed tournament minnows Bolivia 5-0 in their Group C encounter in New Jersey on Thursday to all but book their place in the Copa America quarter-finals.

Facundo Pellistri nodded home the opener in the eighth minute and Darwin Nunez doubled Uruguay's lead just after the 20-minute mark, powering a left-footed shot past Bolivia keeper Guillermo Vizcarra.

Maximiliano Araujo struck from close range to kill off the contest in the 77th minute before Federico Valverde made it 4-0 four minutes later.

Substitute Rodrigo Bentancur completed the rout by heading home the fifth in the 89th minute with his first touch.

Uruguay will progress as group winners if they avoid defeat by the United States in their final group game on Monday, while even defeat in that match would likely see them go through thanks to their superior goal difference.

