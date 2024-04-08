Five-star Thakur helps LSG seal third straight win

Lucknow Super Giants claimed their third win in a row, and first over Gujarat Titans in five attempts, with a fighting defence of 163 in Lucknow.

Spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi starved the batters for runs while pacer Yash Thakur took five wickets on a day when tearaway quick Mayank Yadav could only bowl one over and had to walk off with an injury.

His side ended up not needing him with GT's batters, as was the case with their LSG counterparts, not able to get a good run rate going.

Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul had won the toss and chosen to bat first and LSG were dealt with an early blow when Umesh Yadav dismissed opener Quinton de Kock. Umesh struck again in the powerplay with the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal. Gujarat Titans thus ensured that LSG scored just 47 runs in the powerplay.

Rahul eventually fell for 33 off 31 balls while Marcus Stoinis scored 58 off 43. Nicholas Pooran tried to provide the impetus in the end but even he was restricted, compared to his lofty standards. Pooran remained unbeaten on 32 off 22 while Ayush Badoni scored 20 in 11 balls.

LSG are now third in the table, only behind RR and KKR who are yet to lose a match. The Titans have now fallen to their second consecutive defeat