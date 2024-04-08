Five-star Thakur helps LSG seal third straight win

Sports

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 12:45 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 12:49 am

Related News

Five-star Thakur helps LSG seal third straight win

Spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi starved the batters for runs while pacer Yash Thakur took five wickets on a day when tearaway quick Mayank Yadav could only bowl one over and had to walk off with an injury.

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 12:45 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 12:49 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lucknow Super Giants claimed their third win in a row, and first over Gujarat Titans in five attempts, with a fighting defence of 163 in Lucknow. 

Spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi starved the batters for runs while pacer Yash Thakur took five wickets on a day when tearaway quick Mayank Yadav could only bowl one over and had to walk off with an injury.

His side ended up not needing him with GT's batters, as was the case with their LSG counterparts, not able to get a good run rate going. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul had won the toss and chosen to bat first and LSG were dealt with an early blow when Umesh Yadav dismissed opener Quinton de Kock. Umesh struck again in the powerplay with the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal. Gujarat Titans thus ensured that LSG scored just 47 runs in the powerplay. 

Rahul eventually fell for 33 off 31 balls while Marcus Stoinis scored 58 off 43. Nicholas Pooran tried to provide the impetus in the end but even he was restricted, compared to his lofty standards. Pooran remained unbeaten on 32 off 22 while Ayush Badoni scored 20 in 11 balls.

LSG are now third in the table, only behind RR and KKR who are yet to lose a match. The Titans have now fallen to their second consecutive defeat

Cricket

IPL 2024 / Lucknow Super Giants / Yash Thakur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

13h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

13h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

12h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Raising the tax-free ceiling in Bangladesh: A balancing act

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

4h | Videos
Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

9h | Videos
Bangladeshi brands in Emirates

Bangladeshi brands in Emirates

2h | Videos
Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

11h | Videos