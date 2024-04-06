Five-star Tanzim stars as Abahani rout Legends of Rupganj in DPL

Sports

TBS Report
06 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 02:11 pm

Related News

Five-star Tanzim stars as Abahani rout Legends of Rupganj in DPL

Tanzim was well-supported by Shoriful Islam (3-29) and Taskin Ahmed (2-16) as they bundled Legends out for 99 in 28.3 overs.

TBS Report
06 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 02:11 pm
Photo: Abahani Ltd
Photo: Abahani Ltd

Right-arm fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib's five-wicket haul powered Abahani Ltd to an easy eight-wicket victory over Legends of Rupganj in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024 on Saturday at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.

Tanzim was well-supported by Shoriful Islam (3-29) and Taskin Ahmed (2-16) as they bundled Legends out for 99 in 28.3 overs.

In reply, Abahani raced to the target in 10.4 overs. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Anamul Haque scored 37 off 34 while Mosaddek Hossain smashed five fours and four maximums in his 18-ball unbeaten 48.

Cricket

Dhaka Premier League / Tanzim Hasan Sakib / Dhaka Abahani Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

1d | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Tesla will unveil its robotaxi on August 8

Tesla will unveil its robotaxi on August 8

1h | Videos
Mutton hyderabadi biryani

Mutton hyderabadi biryani

24m | Videos
Labour exports slightly improves

Labour exports slightly improves

5h | Videos
Every house turned into a cot factory of Bhaluka Upazila

Every house turned into a cot factory of Bhaluka Upazila

4h | Videos