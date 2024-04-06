Five-star Tanzim stars as Abahani rout Legends of Rupganj in DPL

Right-arm fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib's five-wicket haul powered Abahani Ltd to an easy eight-wicket victory over Legends of Rupganj in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024 on Saturday at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.

Tanzim was well-supported by Shoriful Islam (3-29) and Taskin Ahmed (2-16) as they bundled Legends out for 99 in 28.3 overs.

In reply, Abahani raced to the target in 10.4 overs.

Anamul Haque scored 37 off 34 while Mosaddek Hossain smashed five fours and four maximums in his 18-ball unbeaten 48.