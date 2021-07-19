Five out of the ATP Top 10 men to miss out the Tokyo Olympics

Sports

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 02:12 pm

Related News

Five out of the ATP Top 10 men to miss out the Tokyo Olympics

Two other high-profile, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer pulled out their names from the competition.

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 02:12 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

The exciting news is Tokyo Olympics is just a couple of days away. But the level of excitement for men's single tennis is dropping as five of the top 10 players are not participating. 

The world number eight, Matteo Berrettini withdrew his name due to muscular problems. The Italian expressed his disappointment in an Instagram post. 

Berrettini wrote on Instagram, "I am extremely sorry to announce my withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics."

"Yesterday I underwent an MRI to check the injury to my left leg that I got during Wimbledon and the outcome was not positive."

"I will not be able to compete for a few weeks and will have to rest."

"Representing Italy is an immense honor and I am devastated by the idea of not being able to play the Olympics."

Two other high-profile, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer pulled out their names from the competition. 

Nadal chose to miss Wimbledon to recuperate following the clay-court season. Federer withdrew his name as he is not in perfect condition after his two knee surgeries in 2020.

Stanislas Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Denis Shapovalov, Nick Kyrgios, David Goffin, Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil, Dan Evans and Alex de Minaur are on the list with Nadal and Federer.

Therefore, in this summer event, people will get to see Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev from the top 10.

Others

Tokyo Olympic / Tennis / Roger Federer / Rafa Nadal / Matteo Berrettini

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

22h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

22h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses