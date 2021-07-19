Five out of the ATP Top 10 men to miss out the Tokyo Olympics

The exciting news is Tokyo Olympics is just a couple of days away. But the level of excitement for men's single tennis is dropping as five of the top 10 players are not participating.

The world number eight, Matteo Berrettini withdrew his name due to muscular problems. The Italian expressed his disappointment in an Instagram post.

Berrettini wrote on Instagram, "I am extremely sorry to announce my withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics."

"Yesterday I underwent an MRI to check the injury to my left leg that I got during Wimbledon and the outcome was not positive."

"I will not be able to compete for a few weeks and will have to rest."

"Representing Italy is an immense honor and I am devastated by the idea of not being able to play the Olympics."

Two other high-profile, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer pulled out their names from the competition.

Nadal chose to miss Wimbledon to recuperate following the clay-court season. Federer withdrew his name as he is not in perfect condition after his two knee surgeries in 2020.

Stanislas Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Denis Shapovalov, Nick Kyrgios, David Goffin, Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil, Dan Evans and Alex de Minaur are on the list with Nadal and Federer.

Therefore, in this summer event, people will get to see Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev from the top 10.