'Five or six national team cricketers carrying injuries'

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 07:22 pm

Dr Chowdhury also acknowledged the fact that staying in a bio-bubble for a long time takes a toll on mental health and said that the board is focusing on this aspect.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Quite a few key players of the Bangladesh national cricket team have picked up injuries of various kinds. Tamim Iqbal, the current ODI skipper, has pulled out of the Super League stage of the ongoing DPL due to a knee injury. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed injured his left palm while trying to grab the ball and has had eight stitches inserted. 

Liton Das, the wicketkeeper batter, hasn't featured in the DPL owing to wrist pain. According to BCB's chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury, few more cricketers apart from them are carrying injuries.

"Five or six players of the team are injured. Tamim has been complaining of knee pain for the last few days. The pain increased three days ago and we decided that this injury needs rehabilitation," said Dr Chowdhury. 

He opined that Tamim will be fine after a few days' rest and can take part in the Zimbabwe series without any problem.

Regarding Taskin's injury, he said, "Taskin sustained a split webbing between thumb and index finger after being hit by a ball on his left palm. He already had this injury. A cosmetic surgeon performed the surgery. Since the injury was in the non-bowling arm, it won't affect his bowling. He can return to bowling in a couple of days. This won't affect his participation in the Zimbabwe series."

Dr Debashish Chowdhury stated that it might not be possible for Liton Das to participate in the DPL. "Liton has been suffering from wrist strain for more than two weeks. Yesterday's report from the physio suggests that he has almost regained wrist power. We will get a clearer idea when he returns to practice."

Mustafizur Rahman, the left-arm seamer, has complained of low back pain but the scans showed no signs of injury. The chief physician of the BCB informed that his pain has reduced and he will be okay to participate in the Zimbabwe series. 

He also mentioned that Al-Amin Hossain and Hasan Mahmud need more time to return to the action. Al-Amin has undergone surgery on his left leg. Hasan Mahmud, the young fast bowler, has been suffering from chronic back pain and 70-80% of the rehabilitation has been completed. 

Dr Chowdhury also acknowledged the fact that staying in a bio-bubble for a long time takes a toll on mental health and said that the board is focusing on this aspect.

