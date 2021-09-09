Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest football players to have played the game, a player who has etched his legacy in the fabric of the sport.

The Portuguese superstar has made a habit of breaking records on a regular basis, and still continues to do so. Ronaldo has made an impact at all the clubs he has been at, and his recent return to Manchester United has been received overwhelmingly well.

On that note, we look at the five greatest Guinness World Records held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

5) The oldest player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Portugal's talisman and superstar for some time now, and the forward showcased his quality once again at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spain, aged 33, to ensure Portugal drew the game 3-3 in a group stage game at the tournament. This hat-trick included a free-kick as well, and the attacker caused immense problems to the Spanish defense with his quality.

Ronaldo has not slowed down. The 36-year old was the top goalscorer at Euro 2020 alongside the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, and another hat-trick at the 2022 FIFA World Cup cannot be discounted.

4) Scored in 11 consecutive Champions League games

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport, having accumulated both team and individual trophies at an incredible rate.

The former Juventus man is the only player in the sport to have scored in 11 consecutive Champions League games. Ronaldo achieved this feat during his time with Real Madrid, with Los Blancos arguably the best team in the world during that time.

Ronaldo helped Real Madrid win three consecutive Champions League trophies, often proving to be the difference-maker. The Portugal international's incredible consistency can be matched only by a select few.

3) Most viewed Wikipedia page for a male athlete

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular athletes in the world, and his fame extends well beyond the world of football.

Ronaldo's social media presence has been well-documented. The 36-year old is one of the followed sportspersons in the world, and his social media sponsorship deals have been well-covered over the years.

Ronaldo's Wikipedia page is no different. The Manchester United forward's Wikipedia page is the most viewed for a male athlete, and this record is not surprising to say the least.

2) Most goals in European club competition in a single season

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid spell was a truly spectacular one, with the forward consistently breaking records during his time with the club.

Ronaldo, who is Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer, created another record during the 2013-14 season. The former Sporting CP man scored 17 goals in just 11 Champions League appearances that season, thus becoming the player with the most goals in European club competition in a single season.

His performances did not go in vain, with Real Madrid winning the Champions League that season.

1) Most goals in international matches (male)

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against the Republic of Ireland a few days ago saw him become the all-time international top goalscorer in men's football.

The Manchester United man broke Ali Daei's record along the way. Ronaldo now has 111 goals in 180 appearances for the Portugal national team, a record which looks unlikely to be broken anytime soon.

Ronaldo's fitness and longevity have often been appreciated, and the 36-year old takes good care of himself. The attacker looks set to add more goals to his international tally, having shown no signs of slowing down.

Source: Sportskeeda