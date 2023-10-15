Five great upsets at the Cricket World Cup

Sports

Afghanistan defeated defending champions England by 69 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday in the first big upset of the 2023 tournament.

AFP
Afghanistan defeated defending champions England by 69 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday in the first big upset of the 2023 tournament.

AFP Sports looks at five other stunning wins in the history of the tournament:

Zimbabwe beat Australia by 13 runs, Nottingham, June 9, 1983
Playing in their first ever One-Day International, Zimbabwe stunned an Australian side boasting the likes of Allan Border, Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson in the opening game of the tournament at Trent Bridge.

Batting first, Zimbabwe rode on the back of an undefeated 69 from Duncan Fletcher on their way to 239-6 in 60 overs.

Kepler Wessels top-scored for Australia but they fell short as Fletcher then starred with the ball taking 4-42 after the Aussies had appeared to be cruising on 61 for no loss at one stage.

India beat West Indies by 43 runs, Lord's, June 25, 1983 
India shocked the two-time defending champions West Indies in the final having arrived at the World Cup with just 17 wins in their first nine years as an ODI team.

India managed to score just 183 with Kris Srikkanth the top scorer with a modest 38 as the West Indies pace battery of Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall showed no mercy.

But then Mohinder Armanath (3-12) and Madan Lal (3-31) suffocated the flamboyant West Indies batsmen with Viv Richards managing the top score of 33.

Kenya beat West Indies by 73 runs, Pune, February 29, 1996 
Kenya struggled to 166 all out in this group stage fixture with Courtney Walsh and Roger Harper taking three wickets apiece.

But in what was heralded as one of the greatest ever shocks at the time, the African nation saw opening bowler Rajab Ali claim the prize wicket of Brian Lara for just eight runs.

Only Harper and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, whose 19 runs occupied 48 balls, reached double figures for the West Indies who were dismissed for just 93.

Maurice Odombe played a captain's role with 3-15 from his 10 overs.

Ireland beat Pakistan by 3 wkts (D/L method), Kingston, March 17, 2007 
Ireland marked St Patrick's Day in style by knocking Pakistan out of the 2007 World Cup in Jamaica.

The Irish attack skittled out the Asian giants for just 132, with future England paceman Boyd Rankin taking three wickets.

Ireland suffered a collapse of their own before Kevin O'Brien and Trent Johnston saw them to victory.

But there was a grim postscript to the match when Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer, the former England batsman, died in his hotel room that night.

Ireland beat England by 3 wkts, Bengaluru, March 2 2011
England piled up a seemingly imposing 327 for eight, with Jonathan Trott making 92 and Ian Bell 81 although John Mooney's four-wicket haul prevented a larger total.

In reply, Ireland lost skipper William Porterfield before they'd scored a run but Kevin O'Brien seized his chance to shine by smashing a World Cup hundred off just 50 balls, with 13 fours and six sixes.

After he was out, Mooney's 33 not out sealed a stunning win with five balls to spare.

