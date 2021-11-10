Five Bangladeshi players including Taskin, Mithun to play in LPL

The players' draft for the next edition of the LPL was held on Tuesday.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Five Bangladesh cricketers have been selected for the franchise cricket tournament Lankan Premier League (LPL).

The players' draft for the next edition of the LPL was held on Tuesday. Mohammad Mithun, Nazmul Islam Apu, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taskin Ahmed and Al-Amin Hossain are the five players to feature from Bangladesh. They will play for two teams - Candy Warriors and The Colombo Stars - respectively.

Mithun, Apu and Rana will be playing for Candy Warriors while Taskin and Al Amin were picked up by the Colombo Stars.

'Universe Boss' Gayle will play for the Colombo Stars. 

Sri Lanka's top-grade cricketers like Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama all remained unsold in the LPL 2021 players' draft.

The first edition of LPL was held with the participation of 5 teams where Jaffna Stallions were crowned as the champions.

The 2021 edition, which has had to be postponed twice due to Covid-19 disruptions and avoiding a clash with other T20 leagues this year, is finally set to go underway from December 5, with the final scheduled on December 23.

The draft was originally supposed to be held on November 6, although it was postponed after the franchises requested SLC to reconsider the date due to Diwali. 

