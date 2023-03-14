A first-ever open Iftar to be hosted by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Sports

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 11:46 am

Related News

A first-ever open Iftar to be hosted by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

The Open Iftar will be run in collaboration with the Ramadan Tent Project, an award-winning charity established in 2013 with a mission of bringing communities together and developing the understanding of Ramadan.

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 11:46 am
A first-ever open Iftar to be hosted by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

On Sunday 26 March, Chelsea Foundation will host an Open Iftar at the side of the pitch at Stamford Bridge, in what will be a first for the club and a Premier League stadium.

This will be held as part of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting from before dawn to sunset, which takes place from Wednesday 22 March until Friday 21 April.

The UK's largest community event in Ramadan, Open Iftar allows Muslims observing Ramadan the opportunity to gather to break their fast together as well as providing a safe space for mutual dialogue and engagement.

A number of local mosques and members of Chelsea's Muslim community such as supporters and school students will be invited to attend, along with Chelsea FC staff.

The Open Iftar will be run in collaboration with the Ramadan Tent Project, an award-winning charity established in 2013 with a mission of bringing communities together and developing the understanding of Ramadan.

Ramadan Tent Project, who are this year celebrating their 10-year anniversary, organises the annual Ramadan Festival which is a yearly celebration of art, culture and creativity inspired by the holy month of Ramadan.

Omar Salha, founder and CEO of the Ramadan Tent Project, said: 'For the past decade Ramadan Tent Project has connected and convened over half-a-million people from all backgrounds through its annual Ramadan Festival and flagship initiative Open Iftar.

'We are honoured to bring Open Iftar to Stamford Bridge, on the occasion of our 10-year anniversary and our 2023 theme of "Belonging", and work in partnership with Chelsea FC who have been driving inclusivity in football. To such an extent, the "Pride of London" will be the first Premier League club in history to host an Open Iftar event.

'Football and Ramadan brings people together over shared experiences and we are thrilled to share this important celebration with football supporters from all backgrounds, representing a community of communities.'

Ramadan will be recognised at Chelsea FC and Chelsea Foundation as part of the No To Hate campaign, which is a club-wide equality, diversity and inclusion programme that targets hate and discrimination and aims to educate all stakeholders inside and outside of Chelsea FC and football.

Promoting religious tolerance is one of No To Hate's key focus areas, with other religious festivals highlighted throughout the calendar year.

Simon Taylor, head of Chelsea Foundation, said: 'I'm delighted to announce our Open Iftar alongside the Ramadan Tent Project and we are extremely proud to be the first Premier League club to be doing so. Recognising Ramadan and our Muslim community is a crucial aspect of our work in promoting religious tolerance and I look forward to welcoming everyone on Sunday 26 March.'

Football

Chelsea FC / Iftar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

1h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

The meat of the matter: A planned attack to take down Sultan's Dine?

2h | Panorama
Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

1d | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

16h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

17h | TBS Entertainment
Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

16h | TBS Stories
7 strategies to bounce back from failure

7 strategies to bounce back from failure

15h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July