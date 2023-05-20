Firmino braces for emotional Anfield farewell

Sports

Reuters
20 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 11:48 am

Related News

Firmino braces for emotional Anfield farewell

Firmino, who has scored 109 goals since his move from Hoffenheim in 2015, has won every major trophy with Liverpool including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

Reuters
20 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 11:48 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino expects his final game at Anfield to be an emotional affair and the Brazilian said he is bracing for a flood of tears as he prepares to leave the Premier League club after eight trophy-laden years.

Firmino, who has scored 109 goals since his move from Hoffenheim in 2015, has won every major trophy with Liverpool including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the campaign and Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp confirmed he was one of four players who would leave in the close season along with James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"I am trying to focus on the game, but after it, I will cry 100%," Firmino told reporters ahead of Saturday's game against Aston Villa, Liverpool's last home game of the season.

"I will miss everything -- my teammates, the club, the fans, especially the fans. I love the fans, they've supported me a lot through these eight years.

"I am so proud of what we achieved here together. For everything that the club did for me and for my family, I'm so happy."

At his peak, Firmino was the fulcrum in Liverpool's three-pronged attack, forming a devastating partnership with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

But he has become a fringe player in the last two seasons and is no longer a guaranteed starter.

"It is time, unfortunately. The cycle here is ended and I understand it is time to go," he added.

"I'm very proud for everything that I have done here with the team, what we achieved together and the beautiful history we made together. Maybe one day I could come back, I don't know, but it's time to go."

Football

liverpool / Roberto firmino

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1d | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

3h | TBS Insight
Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

1d | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities