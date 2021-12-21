FIR against Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah for aiding in alleged rape of minor girl

FIR against Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah for aiding in alleged rape of minor girl

In the FIR, the girl has alleged that Yasir's friend, Farhan, kidnapped her on gunpoint, raped her, made videos of her and later made threats to her.

Police have registered an FIR against Pakistan Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah and his friend on the allegations of kidnapping, molesting and threatening a girl.

The FIR was registered at the Shalimar police station in Lahore after the girl complained. The Pakistan cricketer is yet to respond on the issue.

In the FIR, the girl has alleged that Yasir's friend, Farhan, kidnapped her on gunpoint, raped her, made videos of her and later made threats to her.

The girl has alleged that Yasir Shah helped his friend and later with Farhan threatened her that if she raised any voice they would release her videos.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the girl says when she contacted Yasir on WhatsApp pleading for his help he laughed at her and told her to keep quiet about the whole issue.

The girl also claims that when she went to the police Yasir offered to give her a flat and monthly expenses for 18 years if she remained quiet.

Yasir didn't travel to Bangladesh for the recent Test series as he is nursing a finger injury. 

Meanwhile as per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said: "We have noted that some allegations have been levelled against one of our Centrally Contracted players."

"The PCB is presently gathering information at its end and will only offer a comment when in possession of complete facts."

