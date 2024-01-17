Finn Allen pummels Pakistan with record ton as NZ clinch T20 series

Sports

Reuters
17 January, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 02:21 pm

Related News

Finn Allen pummels Pakistan with record ton as NZ clinch T20 series

The opener clobbered 16 sixes, the joint-most in an innings in men's T20Is, to power New Zealand to an imposing 224-7 at the University Oval.

Reuters
17 January, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 02:21 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Finn Allen blasted 137 off 62 balls, the highest score by a New Zealand batsman in a T20I, to secure his team's series-clinching 45-run victory against Pakistan in the third match in Dunedin on Wednesday.

The opener clobbered 16 sixes, the joint-most in an innings in men's T20Is, to power New Zealand to an imposing 224-7 at the University Oval.

Pakistan managed 179-7 in reply, including Babar Azam's (58) third fifty of the series, as New Zealand took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Allen toyed with the entire Pakistan attack but was particularly harsh on Haris Rauf, plundering 28 runs, including three sixes, in the fast bowler's second over, taking him out of the attack.

The bowler was brought back in after New Zealand cruised to 109-1 at the halfway stage and Allen smacked three sixes in that over from Rauf, who bled 60 runs for his two wickets.

Babar kept Pakistan in the hunt for a while but Tim Southee (2-29) led New Zealand's disciplined bowling to ensure they were never really threatened.

"It's good to see the hard work of the last few months come off," Player of the Match Allen said of his knock, which also included five fours.

"I'm not so personal milestone-driven. I suppose it's just good to get across the line and put up a competitive score and take the series."

This is Pakistan's first series under new T20 captain Shaheen Afridi ahead of this year's 20-overs World Cup in June.

The last two matches of the series are scheduled in Christchurch on Friday and Sunday.

Cricket

Finn Allen / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Man on ‘EcoFlow Revive’ mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

2h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

2h | Videos
Won the Iowa caucus with 51 percent of the vote

Won the Iowa caucus with 51 percent of the vote

16h | Videos
Why did Messi win FIFA's Best Player Award?

Why did Messi win FIFA's Best Player Award?

17h | Videos
Reforming the banking sector is a must

Reforming the banking sector is a must

20h | Videos