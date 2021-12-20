Finally the good news: Bangladesh players and staff test negative for Covid, to begin training tomorrow

Tigers' New Zealand tour was hanging in balance after their spin bowling coach Rangana Herath and one other passenger in their flight tested positive for Covid-19. The seven-day quarantine period was extended and the players had to undergo a fourth Covid test in order to be able to begin practice for the upcoming Test series.

They finally got the good news on Monday. All the players and coaching staff underwent their fourth Covid test and all came negative. Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud confirmed the news through a video message.

"We had a Covid test yesterday (Sunday). We got the result today and by the grace of Almighty, we all tested negative. We are now free to get out and start training from tomorrow (Tuesday)," Khaled Mahmud said.

Bangladesh team will practice at the Lincoln University ground in Christchurch from tomorrow. Then the cricketers will enter the team hotel.

Khaled Mahmud said, "The practice will start at 10:15 am tomorrow at the Lincoln University ground, where we will also have the opportunity to go to the gym. After practicing there, we will enter the hotel. Then we can move around normally, we can train, we can do everything and we will be able to prepare ourselves for the first Test match."

The first Test of the series will begin on 01 January at Mount Manganui. The second Test will start on 09 January in Christchurch.