Final round of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games-2023 on 26 Feb

The final round of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games-2023 will be inaugurated on 26 February at the Army stadium in the capital with the aim to promote the country's position in the international arena, finding various talented players and encouraging the youths to participate more in sports.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present as the chief guest at the event which will continue until 4 March.

The Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games-2023 is being held in three phases under the overall direction of the PM and Chief Sponsor of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Sheikh Hasina.

The first phase has already been held from 02 to 10 January at the inter-upazila level, and the second phase from 16 to 22 January at the inter-district level.

The Bangladesh Army is directly involved in organising the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games along with the Bangladesh Olympic Association.

In 2018, the 1st Bangladesh Youth Games was held in a total of 21 disciplines including individual and team. In continuation of this, Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games-2023 is being held on a larger scale in a total of 24 disciplines. Approximately 60,000 athletes, coaches, team managers, various officials and sports organisers are expected to be directly involved in the three phases of this year's event.