Final outcome of Abu Dhabi F1 probe to be announced in March

Sports

Reuters
14 January, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 02:55 pm

Related News

Final outcome of Abu Dhabi F1 probe to be announced in March

The FIA recognised last month that the uproar was tarnishing the image of the championship and said it would carry out a thorough analysis with all teams and drivers to be consulted.

Reuters
14 January, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 02:55 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Formula One's governing body said on Thursday it will announce in March, on the eve of the opening race in Bahrain, the outcome of an investigation into last season's controversial Abu Dhabi finale.

The 2021 title was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen after a change to the usual safety car procedure allowed him to overtake Lewis Hamilton on the last lap and denied the Mercedes driver a record eighth title.

The FIA recognised last month that the uproar was tarnishing the image of the championship and said it would carry out a thorough analysis with all teams and drivers to be consulted.

There has been criticism on social media of the apparent slow pace of the investigation, with suggestions that Hamilton's future in the sport could depend on the outcome.

The Briton has been silent since Abu Dhabi, making no comment on events.

The FIA, also largely silent on the process in recent weeks, issued a timetable on Thursday and said the Sporting Advisory Committee would meet on Jan. 19 and look at the use of the safety car.

"The following stage will be a shared discussion with all F1 drivers," it said.

"The outcome of the detailed analysis will be presented to the F1 Commission in February and final decisions will be announced at the World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain on 18 March."

It said newly-elected FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had asked Peter Bayer, the secretary general for sport, for "proposals to review and optimise the organisation of the FIA F1 structure for the 2022 season."

Mercedes would not comment on a report in the Daily Mail newspaper that team boss Toto Wolff would be meeting Ben Sulayem, a former rally driver, on Friday.

Much of the discussion could be about the future of race director Michael Masi, the Australian at the centre of the controversy.

Wolff said last month that Mercedes would be holding the FIA to account and needed action as well as words.

Formula One's former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone, whose wife Fabiana is an FIA vice-president and member of the World Motor Sport Council, told the Mail the governing body should stick with Masi.

Others

Lewis Hamilton / Max Verstappen / F1 / Formula 1 / Formula One / Formula One F1 / Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shovon Islam. Illustration: TBS

As RMG orders surge, so do the headaches

6h | Panorama
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Towards creating a more equal society

6h | Thoughts
Rafiqul Islam has dedicated his whole life to the art of rickshaw painting. The painting pictured here was inspired by the famous Dogs Playing Poker painting. Photo: Protibha

Rickshaw art seeks refuge on boxes, cups and ornaments

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Helpful horse in remote life

Helpful horse in remote life

2h | Videos
The way, not the will

The way, not the will

2h | Videos
Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

2h | Videos
Overcentralisation leads to poverty

Overcentralisation leads to poverty

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike