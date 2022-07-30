Fifties from Raza and Madhevere power Zimbabwe to 205/3 in 1st T20I

Sports

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 06:44 pm

Related News

Fifties from Raza and Madhevere power Zimbabwe to 205/3 in 1st T20I

Fifties from Sikandar Raza and Wesley Madhevere helped Zimbabwe post a massive total of 205 for three in the first T20I between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Harare. 

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 06:44 pm
Fifties from Raza and Madhevere power Zimbabwe to 205/3 in 1st T20I

Fifties from Sikandar Raza and Wesley Madhevere helped Zimbabwe post a massive total of 205 for three in the first T20I between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Harare. 

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat first. Although the captain couldn't really up the ante in his 18-ball-21, the batters who came later enjoyed their time in the middle. After Ervine fell as the second batter, Sean Williams and Wesley Madhevere started to score at a good pace and stitched an important partnership of 55 off 6.3 overs before the former got out after making a well-made 33 off 19 with four fours and a six.

Despite losing his partner, Madhevere continued to play his natural game. He found the in-form Sikandar Raza who has been on top of his game. 

At the 10-over mark, Zimbabwe's run rate was 7.4 but things really changed when Taskin Ahmed went for 14 in the 15th over and it shifted the momentum towards the hosts. Raza was absolutely brutal at the death overs and reached his fifty off just 23 balls. 

Madhevere (67 off 46) got injured in the final over but did his job of anchoring the innings very well before retiring hurt.

But there was no stopping Sikandar Raza. After Madhevere walked off, Raza pummeled Mustafizur Rahman for two fours and a six to take the total past the 200-run mark. He remained unbeaten on 65 off just 26 balls with the help of seven fours and four maximums.

All the Bangladeshi bowlers who bowled at least two overs except Mosaddek Hossain went for more than nine and a half an over. Mustafizur was the most expensive bowler, giving away 50 off his quota of four. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

What CEOs think about inflation

10h | Panorama
Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

1d | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Why crude market is so unstable?

Why crude market is so unstable?

1h | Videos
How Nokia loose it's empire?

How Nokia loose it's empire?

1h | Videos
German artists paint CU shuttle train

German artists paint CU shuttle train

21h | Videos
"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

3
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

6
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink