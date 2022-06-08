Fifa World Cup trophy arrives in Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 01:29 pm

Related News

Fifa World Cup trophy arrives in Bangladesh

A chartered flight, carrying the original trophy, which will tour Bangladesh from 8-11 June, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 11.25 am.

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 01:29 pm
Fifa World Cup trophy arrives in Bangladesh

The Fifa World Cup trophy has arrived in Dhaka today, giving Bangladeshi fans the chance to experience football's most coveted prize.

A chartered flight, carrying the original trophy, which will tour Bangladesh from 8-11 June, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 11.25 am.

The trophy tour has been accompanied by a seven-member FIFA delegation, including French 1998 World Cup winner Christian Karembeu. Officials of Coca Cola and BFF, led by the BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, received the trophy from the airport.

During the tour of Bangladesh, the trophy will be taken to the President's residence, the Bangabhaban at 4pm, and the residence of the Prime Minister, the Ganabhaban at 7 pm.

After the two high profile courtesy meetings, Coca Cola Bangladesh will host a dinner for specific invited guests on Tuesday night.

On the following day (Wednesday), a cultural programme will be held as the trophy will be displayed at the Army Stadium for the public. People will also have opportunities to take photos with the trophy.

The global tour of the world's most coveted trophy started on May 12 with a first-stop event in Dubai.

The showpiece event, sponsored by Coca-Cola, will be held in 51 countries, including all the 32 countries of the upcoming Qatar World Cup in November-December this year.

Earlier, the trophy made its visit to Bangladesh in 2013 before the Fifa World Cup 2014 in Brazil.

Football

FIFA World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

5h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

2h | Videos
Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

5h | Videos
Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

16h | Videos
'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata