Fifa World Cup trophy arrives in Bangladesh

The Fifa World Cup trophy has arrived in Dhaka today, giving Bangladeshi fans the chance to experience football's most coveted prize.

A chartered flight, carrying the original trophy, which will tour Bangladesh from 8-11 June, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 11.25 am.

The trophy tour has been accompanied by a seven-member FIFA delegation, including French 1998 World Cup winner Christian Karembeu. Officials of Coca Cola and BFF, led by the BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, received the trophy from the airport.

During the tour of Bangladesh, the trophy will be taken to the President's residence, the Bangabhaban at 4pm, and the residence of the Prime Minister, the Ganabhaban at 7 pm.

After the two high profile courtesy meetings, Coca Cola Bangladesh will host a dinner for specific invited guests on Tuesday night.

On the following day (Wednesday), a cultural programme will be held as the trophy will be displayed at the Army Stadium for the public. People will also have opportunities to take photos with the trophy.

The global tour of the world's most coveted trophy started on May 12 with a first-stop event in Dubai.

The showpiece event, sponsored by Coca-Cola, will be held in 51 countries, including all the 32 countries of the upcoming Qatar World Cup in November-December this year.

Earlier, the trophy made its visit to Bangladesh in 2013 before the Fifa World Cup 2014 in Brazil.