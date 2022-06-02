FIFA World Cup trophy to arrive on 8 June in Dhaka

The fifth FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will arrive in Dhaka on 8 June 2022, giving Bangladeshi fans the chance to experience football's most coveted prize.

"This year, we're excited to bring the iconic Original FIFA World Cup Trophy to 51 football nations giving fans the chance to experience real magic through a collective belief and passion for the game," said Ta Duy Tung, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh. "The FIFA World CupTM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will uplift and refresh fans every step of the way to the tournament and we are excited to bring the Original FIFA World CupTM Trophy to Bangladesh. For a football-loving nation like Bangladesh, getting the opportunity to participate in the original FIFA World CupTM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola before the actual event is a matter of pride. We have no doubt the fans will love it and the response will be amazing"

Coca-Cola is inviting football fans to see the most iconic symbol in football and experience the real magic of the world's largest, most anticipated sporting event – the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Coca-Cola and FIFA invite fans to get up close with the same Original FIFA World Cup Trophy that is presented by FIFA to the winning country of the FIFA World CupTM. For thousands, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the most iconic symbol in football and share their passion for the game.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off in May 2022 in Dubai and will visit 51 football nations, and for the first time ever, the tour will visit all 32 FIFA World Cup qualifying countries, inspiring fans across the world through exclusive consumer experiences.

"The FIFA World Cup Trophy is one of the greatest symbols in sport," said Romy Gai, FIFA's Chief Business Officer. "Bringing it on tour gives us a unique opportunity to shine a spotlight on the fantastic communities around the world who love the beautiful game. The trophy tour – which will end back in Qatar, our amazing hosts – highlights our commitment to making football truly global as we realize the dreams of our fans and bring the joy and excitement of the FIFA World Cup to their doorsteps, together with our long-standing partner Coca-Cola."

As part of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, Coca-Cola Bangladesh will host a special Trophy Tour Concert for all the consumers at the Bangladesh Army Stadium on 9 June 2022 where consumers and fans will be able to view the original trophy during the concert. To register for the concert, consumers will have to scan the QR code found on the back of the label of the special bottles and register with the required details and the unique code found under the cap of the bottles. Consumers will have to input the unique code from three different bottles of 400ml, 500ml or 600ml variants or two unique codes found from 1 litre or 1.25-litre variants.

Kazi Salahuddin, President of Bangladesh Football Federation said, "FIFA World Cup holds a sentimental value to every citizen of the country and to be able to host the trophy tour in Bangladesh, is a matter of great pride for us. I would like to extend my gratitude to the FIFA authority and Coca-Cola Bangladesh for bringing the trophy in our country. We experienced an extremely positive response the last time the trophy was here in 2013. There is no doubt this time the reception will be tenfold"

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola has a mission to support the development of sustainability efforts at each location the tour visits. As per Coca-Cola's global commitment to creating a World Without Waste, the company is aiming to reduce, reuse and recycle post-consumer plastic waste during the concert & the tour. Alongside that, in order to reduce the carbon footprint, Coca-Cola Bangladesh is using energy-efficient vehicles. Lastly, a digital ticketing system has been implemented for the Trophy Tour Concert taking place on the 9th of June 2022.

The Coca-Cola Company has had a long-standing relationship with FIFA since 1976 and has been an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup since 1978. Coca-Cola has advertised at every FIFA World Cup stadium since 1950 and is a long-time supporter of football at all levels. This is the fifth time that Coca-Cola and FIFA have come together to bring the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola to the world.