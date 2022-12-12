'You say you're sorry, are you crazy?': Neymar reveals private texts with teammates after WC exit

Considered to be one of the favourites in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil crashed out of the tournament after a penalty shootout defeat vs Croatia in the quarter-finals. In what turned out to be an exciting encounter, the score was tied at 0-0 and then it led to extra-time. In extra-time, Neymar (105+1') gave Brazil the lead, but Croatia staged a comeback with Bruno Petkovic equalising in the 117th-minute.

With the match ending at 1-1 in extra-time, the match entered a penalty shootout. In the shootout, Croatia sealed a 4-2 victory, with Marquinhos and Rodrygo Goes missing the spot-kick for Brazil.

After the defeat, PSG star Neymar was in tears and could be seen distraught. The attacker also posted messages from Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Rodrygo on his Instagram Stories, revealing the disappointment within the team. "I decided to show (without their permission) these messages to show how much we wanted to win and how united we were", Neymar began.

"These were some of the many messages I exchanged with the group", he further added.

Sharing his conversation with Marquinhos, he shared a screenshot of their conversation, where he wrote, "One penalty won't change what I think of you".

"I really wanted everything to go well, but we have to be strong, give it time and see what football has in store for us", the defender said.

He followed it up with a screenshot of his texts with Thiago, where the former captain only could explain his dissapointment. Meanwhile, he wrote to Real Madrid star Rodrigo, "You say you're sorry, are you crazy?"

"Only those are right even have the chance to miss. You are amazing", he added. The semi-finals of the ongoing World Cup are scheduled to begin from December 14, with Argentina facing Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Meanwhile, France are scheduled to face Morocco on Thusday, at the Al Bayt Stadium.