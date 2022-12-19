'You let us dream': France see World Cup glory slip away

FIFA World Cup 2022

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 12:40 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 12:45 am

Related News

'You let us dream': France see World Cup glory slip away

The French had seen little reason to cheer, their team struggling to get a shot on goal, at 2-0 down, before Mbappe in the 80th minute stroked home a penalty and then moments later found the back of the net again, hitting a dropping ball first time, to draw 2-2 in normal time.

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 12:40 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 12:45 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dismayed French soccer fans stared blankly at television screens in bars and lounges around the nation after Argentina snatched a penalty shootout victory in Sunday's World Cup final.

In the packed Belushi sports bar in Paris, some stood still, shaking their heads in disbelief at a match that was all Argentina for the first 80 minutes before a Kylian Mbappe-led comeback left the French thinking they might steal an unlikely win.

"It's so disappointing. We came back and believed we could do it," said supporter Romain Cyne as a small group of Argentines nearby celebrated their victory on penalties after a 3-3 draw during normal and extra time.

The French had seen little reason to cheer, their team struggling to get a shot on goal, at 2-0 down, before Mbappe in the 80th minute stroked home a penalty and then moments later found the back of the net again, hitting a dropping ball first time, to draw 2-2 in normal time.

Shouts of "Allez les Bleus" (Go on the Blues) rang out in the Belushi and beer was hurled into the air after the 23-year-old Mbappe had forced the game into extra time.

The game again looked to be Argentina's after Lionel Messi bundled the ball over the line in the 108th minute before another Mbappe penalty in the 118th minute granted the French another reprieve and sent the finale to spot kicks.

This time, Argentina made no mistakes.

"We woke up too late. We showed a real strength of character but when you get to penalties it's 50-50," said disappointed French fan Jordan Tambutte.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who watched the match from the stands, later consoled Mbappe on the pitch.

"'Les Bleus' let us dream," the president tweeted.

Sports / Football

Argentina Football Team / France Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Moroccan players showed support for Palestine by celebrating with Palestine&#039;s flag. photo: Collected/Twitter

Not just a game: Why sports and politics cannot be separated

13h | Panorama
As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

16h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

15h | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

8h | TBS SPORTS
Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

9h | TBS SPORTS
Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

9h | TBS SPORTS
Special Savings Scheme for Remitters on Cards

Special Savings Scheme for Remitters on Cards

9h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

6
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr