What's the origin of Richarlison's pigeon celebration which also involved coach Tite?

After Brazil defeated South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 game, Richarlison's pigeon goal celebration is becoming more popular. After Vinicius Jr. gave Tite's team the lead, they already led by two goals before Neymar added another from the penalty spot.

Before the half-hour mark, Richarlison, who scored twice against Serbia in the first group stage match, made it three, slotting home a left-footed finish following an excellent team move. The fluid Brazilians brought different dances for each goal, which were all celebrated in samba fashion.

Richarlison, a forward, buried his chance and celebrated in style, which must have delighted Tottenham fans. Richarlison made his way to the dugout to entice coach Tite into it after they had previously danced together for the first two goals.

Tite then joined Richarlison in his well-known pigeon celebration. His dance has Brazilian roots thanks to the Os Perseguidores, a popular band. "A group from Rio de Janeiro had a song in around 2012 that inspired the pigeon dance," he said after completing his transfer to Everton.

"A trend started when I did the dance at home. Everyone started copying me," Richarlison concluded.