Weghorst double brings Dutch back to life as quarter-final clash heads into extra time

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 03:10 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 03:18 am

Related News

Weghorst double brings Dutch back to life as quarter-final clash heads into extra time

Netherlands have scored five goals in the last 15 minutes of matches in Qatar, more than any other team in the 2022 World Cup.

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 03:10 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 03:18 am
Weghorst double brings Dutch back to life as quarter-final clash heads into extra time

Super-sub Weghorst's two late goals have granted the Oranje parity here, with Argentina, who looked home and hosed, pegged back from 2-0 up! We're set for another 30 minutes of extra-time now, and it's really anyone's game at this late stage!

Netherlands have scored five goals in the last 15 minutes of matches in Qatar, more than any other team in the 2022 World Cup.

Argentina had it won. Then, with seconds to go, they didn't.

Earlier, Messi penalty gave Argentina a 2-0 lead in the second half after right-back Nauhel Molina scored in first half against The Netherlands in the second quarter-final of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Sunday. 

Top News

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Netherlands Football Team / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

14h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

14h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

9h | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

11h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1d | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos