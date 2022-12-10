Weghorst double brings Dutch back to life as quarter-final clash heads into penalties

Super-sub Weghorst's two late goals have granted the Oranje parity here, with Argentina, who looked home and hosed, pegged back from 2-0 up! We're set for another 30 minutes of extra-time now, and it's really anyone's game at this late stage!

Netherlands have scored five goals in the last 15 minutes of matches in Qatar, more than any other team in the 2022 World Cup.

Argentina had it won. Then, with seconds to go, they didn't.

Earlier, Messi penalty gave Argentina a 2-0 lead in the second half after right-back Nauhel Molina scored in first half against The Netherlands in the second quarter-final of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Sunday.