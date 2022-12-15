We wanted to give our fans a WC final, says Morocco’s Amrabat after semi-final defeat

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 01:10 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Morocco's star midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has said that he wanted to give the Moroccan fans a final to watch after losing the semi-final against France. The 2018 champions beat Morocco 2-0 to book a heavyweight clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Fox Sports after the match, Amrabat thanked the fans for their support and said that he wanted to give them a final to watch.

"The whole tournament they were with us. They were amazing. I think because of them we were allowed to do this. We wanted to give them a final," said Amrabat.

France went ahead as early as the 5th minute and it looked like the 2-time champions would run riot. However, Morocco showcased nerves of steel and came up with a response that rattled Deschamps and his men, who were fortunate to head into the break with a 1-0 scoreline.

France buried the game when super sub Randal Kolo Muani scored off his first touch of the match after Kylian Mbappe's shot was blocked and the rebound fell to Muani who was unmarked near the far post.

It looked like Morocco, who had played 120 minutes and penalties in their Round of 16 and quarter-final, had run out of gas after the French second goal but they kept making those runs into the attacking third till the final whistle was blown.

Sunday's final is set to be a cracking finish to what has been a stunning World Cup in Qatar as Lionel Messi's Argentina will be tested by Mbappe's France, who have defied the odds despite injuries to several stars to reach the final.

Les Bleus will be looking to script history by becoming just the third nation to retain their World Cup crown, following the footsteps of Pele's Brazil (1958,1962) and Vittorio Pozzo's Italy (1934,1938).

sofyan amrabat / Morocco Football Team / FIFA World Cup 2022

Comments

