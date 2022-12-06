We have a chance to make history: Morocco coach

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 03:27 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Morocco head coach Hoalid Regragui has said that their team has a chance of making history ahead of their round of 16 tie against 2010 champions Spain. Morocco topped Group F to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament and have a chance of becoming just the very-first Moroccan side to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of their match, Regragui said their team has the chance to create history by becoming the first Morocco team to make it to the last-8 stage.

"I hope that in the future there will be more important games. I hope that we will get to the quarter-finals, but it's like I said to my boys: we can't go back to (the World Cup round of 16 in) '86 against (West) Germany. However, we've got 24 hours to prepare for the game tomorrow and to make history, and to be the only team to have done so in Morocco. Therefore it's worth a shot," said Regragui.

Regragui said they will be coming up against one of the best footballing nations but insisted that they've also got things up their sleeves.

"It will be a very difficult game for us. We are coming up against one of the best footballing nations in the world. They have lots of ambition. I think they're one of the favourites to reach the final. That said, we've also got things up our sleeve. We have had one extra rest day compared to them, and we're going to try and pull a surprise from out of the bag, because if we are able to send Spain packing, I think this will be a wonderful surprise for us, but also for our country," Regragui added.

He added that they will give it their all and leave the competition without any regrets.

"We're going to give it our all and we don't want to leave the competition with any regrets. And then from an emotional point of view, I think we need to take away the drama from all of this," said Regragui.

