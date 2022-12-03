Vincent Aboubakar emulates Zidane as Cameroon captain sent off after historic goal vs Brazil

He became the first player since France great Zinedine Zidane to score a goal and be sent off in the same match at the World Cup. Zidane was sent-off in the dramatic 2006 World Cup final against Italy for headbutting Marco Materazzi.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored the most important goal of his career as his header handed Brazil an unlikely defeat in the final Group G match at FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday, December 2. The Al Nassr star lit up the Cameroon fans at the Lusail Stadium in Doha as they erupted in joy following the stoppage time strike, which turned out to be the winner.

Cameroon were heading home with a group-stage exit but the African side can go home with their heads held high after the historic win. In fact, Aboubakar's Cameroon became the first African side to beat Brazil in a World Cup match. Cameroon finished 3rd in Group G behind Brazil (7) and Switzerland (6) with 4 points.

However, Aboubakar's joy was short-lived as he was sent off, moments after the historic goal. The Cameroon captain, who had already gotten into the referee's box, was shown a second yellow for ripping his shirt and getting into wild celebrations in the stoppage time.

In fact, Aboubakar did not even protest the second yellow as he shook hands with the referee and walked his way to the bench. In the end, Aboubakar turned out to be the hero for Cameroon on one of the brightest nights of their footballing history.

Aboubakar emulated Zinedine Zidane after the second yellow as he became the first player since France great Zinedine Zidane to score a goal and be sent off in the same match at the World Cup. Zidane was sent-off in the dramatic 2006 World Cup final against Italy for headbutting Marco Materazzi.

Cameroon's stunning win over Brazil capped off a memorable group stage at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. For the first time in history, as many as three AFC nations made it to the Round of 16. In fact, there were more Asian teams (AFC included) in the knockout stage than South American teams.

