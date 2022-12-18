Varane, Giroud uncertain for World Cup final against Argentina

France striker Olivier Giroud and defender Raphael Varane are both uncertain for Sunday's World Cup final after being "excluded from Didier Deschamps' last training side on Saturday," according to the Daily Mail.

France will face Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday at Lusail Stadium.

Varane was thought to have recovered from a virus that had spread throughout the French camp, but L'Equipe reports that Dayot Upamecano trained ahead of him on Saturday.

Marcus Thuram replaced Olivier Giroud, who had become France's record goal scorer earlier in the tournament and had scored the game-winning goal in their quarter-final victory over England.

Although it is possible that both missed training as a precaution, the French are still in a difficult position ahead of their second consecutive World Cup final.

A victory for Didier Deschamps' men on Sunday would be historic. It would make him the first manager since 1938 to win back-to-back World Cups, and Kylian Mbappe the youngest player to do so since Pele.

Argentina will most likely feel at home in the stadium, according to France manager Didier Deschamps.

"I'm fine being alone in the world," Deschamps, who won the World Cup as France captain in 1998 and as manager in 2018, said.