Tweet from 2015 predicting Lionel Messi-led Argentina will win World Cup 2022 goes viral

The FIFA World Cup 2022 was a now or never moment for Argentina footballer Lionel Messi. The player made his country proud and fans happy after lifting the most-coveted trophy in world football. Twitter is abuzz with posts celebrating the player's performance and the team's win. However, in the sea of tweets, a post from 2015 is going viral as well. Tweeted seven years ago, the share predicted Messi's win in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Twitter user José Miguel Polanco shared the tweet on 21 March 2015. "18 December 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years," he tweeted. Surprisingly, his words came true as Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat France in the final in a thrilling match.

Polanco's tweet is gaining much attention and is going viral. Besides retweeting and sharing the post on other social media platforms, people are also liking the share. Till now, it has accumulated more than 3.1 lakh likes.

Take a look at the post:

18 December 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years.

December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years. — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015

People couldn't keep calm as they shared numerous posts while reacting to the tweet. "Mad. Lol," wrote a Twitter user. "Can you please predict the day I will finally meet an emotionally available guy," joked another. "In what year will I become a billionaire?" joined in a third.

A few expressed their doubt over how the Twitter user came to know about the exact date in 2015. However, FIFA announced the date for the final of the recently concluded World Cup in Qatar back in 2015. "The Executive Committee today confirmed that the 2022 World Cup will be staged in November/December with the final to be on 18 December," FIFA said in a statement, reported CNN.

A few hours ago, he also shared another tweet in Spanish about Argentina's win. When translated, it reads, "It was given. I followed you to all parts of the world and at last we were able to taste eternal glory. You are not a love that hurts me, you are the love of my life. I am the happiest guy in the world, as well as the 45 million Argentines who have dreamed of this since we have the use of reason."