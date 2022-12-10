Tite steps down as Brazil manager after World Cup exit

Tite has confirmed that he will leave his post as Brazil manager following the Selecao's elimination from the World Cup upon the expiry of his contract.

Brazil were one of the pre-tournament favourites heading to Qatar but were stunned by Croatia in the quarter-final, slumping out on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Following the game, Tite confirmed his intention to walk away from the Brazil national team.

"A painful defeat, but I'm at peace with myself. It's the end of my cycle," he told a press conference.

"I already decided this over a year and a half ago. I'm not a two-faced guy. I wasn't playing to win and then making drama to stay, anybody who knows me knows that.

"It was a whole process. Before, it was a recovery process, but now it had a whole sequel."

Asked about his performance as Brazil manager on the whole, Tite responded: "Only time will tell.

"The pain, however human, I may have... the emotions are high. I'm not in a position to evaluate all the work carried out. Over time, you will make this assessment, I don't have that ability now after an elimination."