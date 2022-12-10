Tite steps down as Brazil manager after World Cup exit

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 01:50 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 01:58 am

Related News

Tite steps down as Brazil manager after World Cup exit

Brazil were one of the pre-tournament favourites heading to Qatar but were stunned by Croatia in the quarter-final, slumping out on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 01:50 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 01:58 am
Tite steps down as Brazil manager after World Cup exit

Tite has confirmed that he will leave his post as Brazil manager following the Selecao's elimination from the World Cup upon the expiry of his contract.

Brazil were one of the pre-tournament favourites heading to Qatar but were stunned by Croatia in the quarter-final, slumping out on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Following the game, Tite confirmed his intention to walk away from the Brazil national team.

"A painful defeat, but I'm at peace with myself. It's the end of my cycle," he told a press conference.

"I already decided this over a year and a half ago. I'm not a two-faced guy. I wasn't playing to win and then making drama to stay, anybody who knows me knows that.

"It was a whole process. Before, it was a recovery process, but now it had a whole sequel."

Asked about his performance as Brazil manager on the whole, Tite responded: "Only time will tell.

"The pain, however human, I may have... the emotions are high. I'm not in a position to evaluate all the work carried out. Over time, you will make this assessment, I don't have that ability now after an elimination."

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Tite / Brazil Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

14h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

14h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

9h | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

11h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1d | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos