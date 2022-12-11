'They can give the title to Argentina now': Pepe slams 'unacceptable' referee after Portugal suffer World Cup exit

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 12:25 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 12:29 am

Related News

'They can give the title to Argentina now': Pepe slams 'unacceptable' referee after Portugal suffer World Cup exit

"It is unacceptable for an Argentine to referee the game. I am very sad," he said post-match.

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 12:25 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 12:29 am
&#039;They can give the title to Argentina now&#039;: Pepe slams &#039;unacceptable&#039; referee after Portugal suffer World Cup exit

Pepe has slammed referee Facundo Tello following Portugal's World Cup exit, claiming "it is unacceptable for an Argentine to referee the game."

Fernando Santos' side bowed out in the quarter-finals after becoming Morocco's latest victims; Youssef En-Nesyri's first-half header enough to seal a 1-0 win at Al Thumama Stadium.

The Atlas Lions, who have also beaten Belgium and Spain in Qatar, are the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals, though Pepe was left enraged by the performance of Argentine referee Tello.

This comes less than 24 hours after Lionel Messi heavily criticised Spanish official Antonio Mateu Lahoz following Argentina's shoot-out victory over the Netherlands.

"It is unacceptable for an Argentine to referee the game. I am very sad," he said in quotes reported by O Jogo. 

"There were 90 minutes in which they always wanted to stop our game with little fouls - the referee did not give a yellow card, did not call attention. 

"After yesterday, with Messi talking, an Argentinian comes and whistles. In the second half, nothing was played, there were only eight [additional] minutes. They can give the title to Argentina now."

"We were always on top. They were lucky enough to score a goal. We worked well and did a lot to win the game."

However, Santos refused to blame Portugal's elimination on Tello, insisting the official did not have a negative influence on his nation's display.

"He could have called fouls in a few plays, but generally speaking, I do not think so," the head coach said during his post-match press conference.

"I think we could have done more, and we failed to do so. I don't think we should blame the referee, it does not make sense. There were a few plays, but honestly, I do not think that's the way to see it."

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Pepe / Portugal football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

15h | Thoughts
A male Emerald Dove. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Emerald Dove: 'Why would you leave me, sweet bird! why?'

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Ending the austerity pandemic

9h | Panorama
A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

4h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine War in summary

Ukraine War in summary

4h | TBS World
One favorite will go home

One favorite will go home

5h | TBS SPORTS
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 7

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 7

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1