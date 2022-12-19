This team only makes me proud: Scaloni

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
19 December, 2022, 01:45 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 01:50 am

This team only makes me proud: Scaloni

"I'm proud. I'm less excited than other days but today I'm free. This team only makes me proud, it's all theirs."

TBS Report
19 December, 2022, 01:45 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 01:50 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni heaped praise on the team saying they made him [proud after the dramatic penalties win over France to lift the World Cup on Sunday.

Scaloni's men looked to be in cruise control after the first half as they had a 2-0 lead as Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria scored in the 23rd and 36th minutes. France would then mount a comeback just before the final 10 minutes as Kylian Mbappe scored a brace tomake it 2-2 and force the game into extra time.

Messi scored in the 108th minute to make it 3-2 before Mbappe levelled things up from the spot in the 118th minute to make it 3-3 and enforce the penalty shootout.

France's Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed their penalties as Argentina won 4-2 on penalties and lifted the World Cup after 36 years.

Speaking after the match, Scaloni said he was proud of the performance and said the team made him so proud and the victory belongs to them. He also told the fans to enjoy the win as it was a historic moment for the team.

"I'm proud. I'm less excited than other days but today I'm free. This team only makes me proud, it's all theirs."

"I want to tell people to enjoy because this is a historic moment," said Scaloni.

