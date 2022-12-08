Sterling to rejoin England camp before quarter-final with France

FIFA World Cup 2022

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 04:49 pm

Related News

Sterling to rejoin England camp before quarter-final with France

Sterling did not play a part in the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family.

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 04:49 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

England's Raheem Sterling will return to their World Cup base in time for the quarter-final clash with France this weekend, the FA said on Thursday, after the forward returned home following a robbery at his residence.

Sterling did not play a part in the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family.

"The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France," the FA said in a statement.

England play France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday, looking to dethrone the world champions and reach the semi-finals again after they fell at the last-four hurdle in Russia four years ago.

Sterling made two appearances in the group stages, grabbing a goal and assist in the 6-2 win over Iran in England's opener.

But he will be competing for a spot in the starting lineup with Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford -- who have both scored three goals in Qatar -- as well as Phil Foden.

If England go through, they will play the winners of the quarter-final between Portugal and surprise package Morocco.

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Raheem Sterling / England Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

1h | Pursuit
Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

7h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

8h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

19m | TBS Insight
4000 years Eternal flame: Azerbaijan

4000 years Eternal flame: Azerbaijan

1h | TBS World
Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

8h | Videos
Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points