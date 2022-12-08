Sterling to rejoin England camp before quarter-final with France
Sterling did not play a part in the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family.
England's Raheem Sterling will return to their World Cup base in time for the quarter-final clash with France this weekend, the FA said on Thursday, after the forward returned home following a robbery at his residence.
"The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France," the FA said in a statement.
England play France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday, looking to dethrone the world champions and reach the semi-finals again after they fell at the last-four hurdle in Russia four years ago.
Sterling made two appearances in the group stages, grabbing a goal and assist in the 6-2 win over Iran in England's opener.
But he will be competing for a spot in the starting lineup with Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford -- who have both scored three goals in Qatar -- as well as Phil Foden.
If England go through, they will play the winners of the quarter-final between Portugal and surprise package Morocco.