Sergio Busquets retires from international football after illustrious career

FIFA World Cup 2022

Hindustan Times
16 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 07:25 pm

Related News

Sergio Busquets retires from international football after illustrious career

He made 143 appearances since making his debut in 2008. The 34-year-old also won the 2012 European Championships with Spain.

Hindustan Times
16 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Spain captain Sergio Busquets announced on Friday that he is bringing the curtains down on his illustrious international career. Busquets was the only remaining member of the Spanish team that had won the 2010 World Cup. 

He made 143 appearances since making his debut in 2008. The 34-year-old also won the 2012 European Championships with Spain.

"I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 matches, the moment has arrived to bid farewell to the national team," wrote the 34-year-old Barcelona stalwart on his social media platforms.

Busquets captained Spain at the World Cup in Qatar. He was one of three Spain players to miss a penalty in a surprising shootout loss against Morocco in the round of 16.

Sports / Football

Sergio Busquets / Spain Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

10h | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1d | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

1d | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1d | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing
Banking

Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing