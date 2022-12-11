'See you soon, Kylian': Morocco's Hakimi ready to restrict PSG mate Mbappe in World Cup semifinal

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 06:27 pm

Related News

'See you soon, Kylian': Morocco's Hakimi ready to restrict PSG mate Mbappe in World Cup semifinal

It appears that Hakimi is already teasing his club teammate on his end. Following France's historic victory over England, the PSG right-back posted a message on Twitter specifically for Mbappe: "See you soon."

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 06:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On Saturday, Morocco shocked the football world once more by defeating Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in their quarterfinal game. The African team has already secured their place in the semifinal matchup against France, who beat England 2-1 and advanced just hours before Morocco did. As they compete on the field for a spot in the championship game, PSG teammates Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will now have to put their friendship on hold.

It appears that Hakimi is already teasing his club teammate on his end. Following France's historic victory over England, the PSG right-back posted a message on Twitter specifically for Mbappe: "See you soon."

Earlier in the week, Mbappe and Hakimi posted a picture together while taking in the World Cup Finals celebrations in Qatar. They won't likely be this nice when they square off in the semifinals.

Oddly, France has started Kylian Mbappe on the left wing, behind prolific scorer Olivier Giroud. Hakimi, on the other hand, is a right-back for Morocco, which means that on Wednesday, he will have the unpleasant chore of attempting to restrict his PSG teammate.

Although France will be the overwhelming favorite to win this semifinal contest, it is undeniable that Morocco won't give up easily.

 

Sports / Football

Kylian Mbappe / Achraf Hakimi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

9h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

5h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The improbable rise of Croatian football

The improbable rise of Croatian football

20m | TBS SPORTS
7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

7h | TBS Today
Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points