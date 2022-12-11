'See you soon, Kylian': Morocco's Hakimi ready to restrict PSG mate Mbappe in World Cup semifinal

On Saturday, Morocco shocked the football world once more by defeating Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in their quarterfinal game. The African team has already secured their place in the semifinal matchup against France, who beat England 2-1 and advanced just hours before Morocco did. As they compete on the field for a spot in the championship game, PSG teammates Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will now have to put their friendship on hold.

It appears that Hakimi is already teasing his club teammate on his end. Following France's historic victory over England, the PSG right-back posted a message on Twitter specifically for Mbappe: "See you soon."

Earlier in the week, Mbappe and Hakimi posted a picture together while taking in the World Cup Finals celebrations in Qatar. They won't likely be this nice when they square off in the semifinals.

Oddly, France has started Kylian Mbappe on the left wing, behind prolific scorer Olivier Giroud. Hakimi, on the other hand, is a right-back for Morocco, which means that on Wednesday, he will have the unpleasant chore of attempting to restrict his PSG teammate.

Although France will be the overwhelming favorite to win this semifinal contest, it is undeniable that Morocco won't give up easily.