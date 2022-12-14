Scaloni hails Lionel Messi as greatest in history of football

"Sometimes it seems that we say it because we are Argentines, but I think Messi is the best in history. I have no doubt. He generates things in his teammates, and in people. It's lucky and a privilege to have Celeste and Blanca on," Scaloni told the media after the semi-final game.

Photo: AFP
Argentina marched into the final of the FIFA World Cup after a dominating performance against Croatia on Tuesday evening, December 13. Lionel Messi ran the show against the 2018 World Cup runner-ups and sealed a 3-0 victory. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni hailed Lionel Messi's performance against Croatia and in the rest of the tournament and called him the greatest of all time.

Messi recently played his 1000th career game, and has been one of the most complete forwards of the modern generation. The player has a staggering amount of goals and assists and has already won 41 titles in his career. However, in the GOAT debate, Messi falls short for many, having not won the FIFA World Cup.

On Tuesday evening, Argentina produced a complete performance, slowly getting into the game via a Messi penalty. Scaloni spoke about the same and said that Argentina knew what to do in specific moments to get their footing into the match.

"The games are not all the same, beyond our imprint. There are times when the rival can submit you. In those moments, the team regenerated and in the end it acted depending on the moment of game. Virtue is knowing how to face the moments," the manager said.

"I think we've played better matches than this one. The rival makes the victory and the context even bigger. Playing against this team is not easy, for a reason they are the current runner-up in the world," he further added.

Alongside Messi, Argentina forward Julian Alvarez has been a shining star in the national team. He scored two goals on the night, one of them a solo effort that mystified the crowd.

