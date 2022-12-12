Royal Air Maroc plans 30 flights to carry Moroccan fans to Doha

FIFA World Cup 2022

Reuters
12 December, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 03:31 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Morocco's Royal Air Maroc will operate 30 special flights to carry soccer fans from Casablanca to Doha for the country's Wednesday World Cup semifinal game against France, the airline said on Monday.

The flights would depart on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

To the delight of Moroccans and not just football fans, the country has become the first in Africa ever to qualify for World Cup semifinals.

Passengers on the promotionally priced round trips will add to thousands of Moroccans who are already attending the soccer tournament in Doha.

