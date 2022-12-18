Rooney on Argentina's chances: 'They are stubborn, hard to beat and almost a working class team'

FIFA World Cup 2022

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 04:54 pm

Rooney on Argentina's chances: 'They are stubborn, hard to beat and almost a working class team'

Writing in his Sunday Times column, former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney explained why he thinks Argentina could edge past France in the final. Rooney had played against Messi on some occasions, including two UEFA Champions League finals, which Barcelona won.

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 04:54 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Argentina were in stunning form as they sealed a 3-0 win vs Croatia in their FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match, to book a berth in the final, where they face France. Majority of the credit of the victory goes to captain Lionel Messi, who dismantled Croatia with one of the best performances of the tournament. 

The Argentine genius first put his side ahead with a penalty in the 34th-minute after Julian Alvarez was brought down by the opposition goalkeeper. Then his pass in the 39th-minute to Alvarez, saw the Manchester City attacker scamper forward and surge past the Croatian defence to make it 2-0.

In the second-half, with Croatia looking for a comeback, Messi produced a mesmerising moment in the 69th-minute. Receiving the ball in the middle, Messi danced past Gvardiol on the right with ease, before cutting it back for Alvarez, who slotted from close range to make it 3-0. In doing so, Messi also became the first player to score and assist in three different matches in a single edition of a World Cup since 1966.

Writing in his Sunday Times column, former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney explained why he thinks Argentina could edge past France in the final. Rooney had played against Messi on some occasions, including two UEFA Champions League finals, which Barcelona won.

"They are almost a working-class team, in the sense they're stubborn, hard to beat, and they'll fight — fight for Messi, fight to stay in a game knowing that if they do, their captain will win it for them. They are a team of scrappers who just don't know how to give in", he wrote.

Comparing Messi to the late Diego Maradona, Rooney added, "He has what Diego Maradona had in terms of the ability to go past players and then execute the full range of skills — pass, shoot, cross — and he has everything in terms of vision. You saw it with the goal he set up for Julián Álvarez against Croatia. As a defender in the situation where Messi took possession you are supposed to show him the outside, and that's what Josko Gvardiol did — so Messi just went down the line, turned Gvardiol this way and that, then went inside him anyway before producing the perfect cutback for Álvarez to score the third goal."

Moroccan players showed support for Palestine by celebrating with Palestine&#039;s flag. photo: Collected/Twitter

Not just a game: Why sports and politics cannot be separated

3h | Panorama
As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

6h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

5h | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

8h | Panorama

Can Mbappe win a consecutive World Cup?

Can Mbappe win a consecutive World Cup?

51m | TBS SPORTS
Can Messi win the World Cup?

Can Messi win the World Cup?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Little devil Griezmann

Little devil Griezmann

2h | TBS SPORTS
A meal for a good deed

A meal for a good deed

6h | TBS Stories

