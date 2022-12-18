Records Messi can break in World Cup final against France

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will face off against defending champions France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday. The star striker has already announced retirement from playing for his nation after the title clash. Messi is aiming to win the first ever World Cup trophy of his illustrious career as Argentina play their sixth final in the history of the tournament. Meanwhile, France have their sights on becoming only the third country to win back-to-back World Cups, alongside Brazil and Italy.

Argentina captain Messi has shown peak form in this edition of the tournament and he played pivotal roles in his team's campaign to reach the final. The 35-year-old played the 1000th match of his career when Argentina took on Australia in the round of 16. He and France's Kylian Mbappe are currently the joint highest goal-scorer in the tournament. Messi will be eyeing some incredible records in the final on Sunday and we have enlisted them here.

Most wins by a player in World Cup

Messi has won 16 matches in FIFA World Cup tournaments that he took part in. If Argentina win the final, it will be the star striker's 17th win which will make him the joint most winner of World Cup matches. Currently, Germany legend Miroslav Klose holds the record with 17 wins in World Cups in his career.

Most appearances by a player in World Cup

If Messi appears in the final on Sunday, he will become the player with most world cup appearances surpassing Germany's Lothar Matthaus (25 appearances).

Most minutes played in World Cup

Italian legend Paolo Maldini has played the most minutes in World Cup history: 2,217. Messi has appeared for 2,194 minutes and is well poised to claim the record in the final. Only 23 minutes is the difference between the two.

Most assists in World cup

Messi has performed a total of nine assists in FIFA World Cup matches till date. Currently, Brazil legend Pele sits at the top with ten assists to his name. If Messi manages to help his teammates in scoring atleast two goals in the final, he will claim the record.

Multiple Golden Ball awards

The Argentina striker was bestowed with the Golden Ball in the 2014 World Cup. Golden Ball is awarded to the best all-round player in an edition of the World Cup. Messi is one of the favourites to get the honour this time around too. If he manages to win the coveted award, he will become the first player to win two 'Golden Ball'.

Winner of both Golden Boot and Golden Ball in World Cup

Besides Golden Ball, there is another award called Golden Boot which is given to the highest goal-scorer in an edition of the World Cup. Only seven players namely Leônidas da Silva (1938), Garrincha (1962), Ronaldo (1998 Golden Ball, 2002 Golden Boot), Paolo Rossi (1982), Salvatore Schillaci (1990), and former Argentina star Mario Kempes (1978) have the unique honour of being awarded both Golden Boot and Golden Ball. As Messi and Mbappe are the leading goal-scorer in this edition with five goals each, the former might surpass Mbappe and win the Golden Boot too.

Most goal contributions

Messi has 20 goal contributions including 11 goals and nine assists in FIFA World Cup tournaments. Brazil legend Pele holds the record with 22 goal contributions including 12 goals and 10 assists across all editions that he participated in. Therefore, Messi will have the golden chance to surpass or equal Pele's tally.