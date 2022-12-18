Qatar 2022 final will leave indelible legacy one way or the other

Most World Cups have one truly iconic player who is intrinsically linked to that tournament for eternity, a standout star head and shoulders above the rest.

Pele had 1958 and 1970, Diego Maradona had 1986. There was Paolo Rossi in 1982, while Ronaldo was arguably that man in both 1998 and 2002.

But there aren't many instances of a World Cup final having two players vying for a victory that would have seismic consequences on their respective legacies. Or at least not to this degree.

Qatar 2022's final is France against Argentina, but it's more than that. It's also Kylian Mbappe v Lionel Messi.

Both are teetering on the precipice of achievements that'll long outlive them, and it all rides on one match.

Messi's last chance

For many, there is no debate.

"Sometimes as Argentinians it of course looks like we say it just because we are Argentinian. Maybe it's selfish [but] I don't have any doubt saying that: Messi is the best in history," Lionel Scaloni said after the 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia.

But it's not just Argentinians.

His goals and assists record should be enough to settle the discussion on its own, but beyond that, when you think about what defines a good footballer in the simplest sense, for most it comes down to technical ability; literally being a good footballer.

Of course, being a professional player is a bit more nuanced than that and perhaps such simplicity is biased in favour of forwards, but the majority of football spectators don't pay their money to see great defenders.

In addition to his goals and assists, Messi's natural ability should swing any debate in his favour, yet there remains a popular suggestion he will not be regarded as the greatest of all time until he's won the World Cup.

To some, the fact he's been the key player behind almost countless successes in all the biggest club competitions he's played in – some of which are arguably a higher level than the World Cup – isn't enough.

No, until he's done what Maradona did in inspiring Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, this defiance to accept Messi as the greatest will linger – and that's not up for debate.

Messi confirmed – or rather reiterated – after the semi-final that Qatar 2022 will be his last World Cup, and he seems to be playing with a vengeance.

Let's not forget, before this tournament, he'd never scored a World Cup goal beyond the group stage; on Tuesday he became the first Argentina player to net in three different knockout rounds of the tournament.

And if you look at the quality he's producing, there's an insistence to leave no stone unturned. Just take his defence-splitting assist against the Netherlands, for instance, or the brilliant run that left Josko Gvardiol – one of the finest young defenders in world football – in knots before teeing up Julian Alvarez against Croatia.

World Cup success would finally render Messi's detractors defenceless.

The King?

Will Mbappe ever be considered the greatest of all time ahead of Messi? As incredible as he is, it seems unlikely at this point.

Obviously, that shouldn't be seen as criticism of Mbappe, rather an indicator of Messi's remarkable ability and longevity.

But as the debate around Messi proves, historically we view football success – and the sport's all-time greats – through the prism of World Cup success.

Maybe that'll change over the coming years because club football has only become more advanced, but perhaps it won't.

After all, the World Cup will likely always be the greatest and most-watched sporting spectacle on Earth.

Success for Mbappe on Sunday will give him two World Cup triumphs before the age of 24, the age he turns on Tuesday. Pele won his second at 21, so he is little behind the Brazil great, who went on to win a record three.

However, context is key. Pele played only two matches at the 1962 World Cup due to injury and did not feature in the final; if France win, Mbappe will have had an inspirational impact on two triumphs.

Again, this isn't about saying whether Mbappe is better than Pele or not, but instead how the young Frenchman will be perceived historically in the future.

Playing a central part in two World Cup successes before the age of 24 is something no one has done before.

For many, Pele is regarded as the greatest World Cup player ever, perhaps the player most synonymous with the tournament.

His is a legacy that will stand the test of time, but victory on Sunday would have Mbappe on course to rival – potentially even overthrow – him as 'The King' of the World Cup.