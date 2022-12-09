Petkovic equalises for Croatia as quarterfinal against Brazil headed towards penalties

Croatia refused to die down and finally broke through in the 116th minute as Pektovic's goal helped Croatia to make it 1-1. Croatia will be happy to take the game to the penalty shootouts given their good record.

It was almost an uneventful first half with both sides enjoying half chances in a free-flowing game, but nothing clear-cut.

If anything, Croatia enjoyed the best chance of the half, when, after 13 minutes, Ivan Perisic could only miss-cue a whipped Mario Pasalic cross past Alisson Becker's goalpost.

Brazil started better in the second half as they attacked early and tested Croatia goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic.

Antony replaced Raphinha in the 56th minute and made an immediate impact by creating two chances in a space of five minutes but Neymar and Richarlison couldn't break through.

Croatia looked to slow the tempo by keeping possession and keep the Brazil attackers at bay.

Lucas Paqueta was close to put his team ahead in the 66th minute when Livakovic denied him with a point-blank save, much to the delight of the Croatian crowd.

After that, Croatia once again switched the slowdown mode on, frustrating the Brazil strikers.

Livakovic made a vital save again in the 77th minute as Neymar almost got his team ahead, only to be denied by the Croatian goalkeeper. Rodrygo and Richarlison combined at the right wing but the talismanic player could not get past the in-form goalie.

Brazil were surely the more attacking side in the first 90 minutes as they made 15 attempts, eight of them on goal, but Livakovic put on another spirited performance.

Neymar scored the opener in the stoppage time of the first half of extra time and equalled Pele's tally of 77 goals.