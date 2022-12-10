Neymar, Brazil fans in tears after another quarter-final exit

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 01:10 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 01:13 am

Neymar sunk to the ground and it took some effort from Thiago Silva to console the superstar footballer.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The checkered shirts were celebrating in delight. Zlatko Dalic's men kept their dreams alive. They wanted their journey to continue despite having come up against 5-time champions Brazil as early as the quarter-final but the 2018 champions showcased the steely nerves that propelled them to the final 4 years ago in Russia.

Zlakot Dalic was proud, elated and filled with emotions. Croatia's legendary midfielder Luka Modric will live to fight another day in Qatar. The elation on his face was visible as he was embraced by his teammates.

At the other end of the pitch, there was gloom. Neymar's dreams of winning the big trophy in his third World Cup appearance was shattered to pieces. On a day when he equaled the legendary Pele's all-time scoring record with his 77th goal, the first goal for Brazil, was reduced to tears.

Neymar sunk to the ground and it took some effort from Thiago Silva to console the superstar footballer.

Brazil fans at the Education City Stadium were in shock as they were not able to believe what transpired in the final 15 minutes of play and penalties that followed as Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their chances to give Croatia a 4-2 win on penalties..

There was Samba magic on Friday as well with Neymar was involved in beautiful one-twos with Rodrygo and Pedro before coming up with an ice-cool finish to beat Livakovic, who was a rock between the sticks, in the first period of extra time.

Neymar and Brazil thought they had won it but it was not meant to be. When Fred tried to break and initiate a move that could have given Brazil a 2-0 lead, their attack broke down.

Luka Modric sent one flying up and Petkovic equalised with just 3 minutes to the end of 120 minutes.

Croatia then came out on top in the shootout with Livakovic saving Rodrygo's spot kick and Marquinos hitting the post while Croatia slotted in their first 4 takes.

