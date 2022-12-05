Nagatomo wants Japan to play like 'samurais' in last-16 clash against Croatia

In their key matchup against Croatia in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Japan's full back Yuto Nagatomo claimed that his team would like to battle like samurais. Japan won Group E, defeating Germany and Spain, to advance to the tournament's knockout rounds.

Nagatomo stated that the Japan team would like to use the samurai spirit in their match against Croatia before their contest against Croatia.

"I am the one, of course, who mentions samurais very often. In Japan the samurai is very famous. So we would like to fight like samurais. I think this is a great opportunity to show ourselves how we can fight as a samurai. So please keep rooting for us," said Nagatomo.

Japanese players performed admirably in the group stages, according to the former Inter Milan defender, and they are confident going into the round of 16.

"We have played against Germany, Costa Rica and Spain, and we went through from the group stage as the number one team. We are very confident now. We believe in ourselves, we can do it," Nagatomo added.

"Until now, Japan football was not able to go past the round of 16. I myself have been to four World Cups, and I have been to the last 16 two times, but we could not overcome it. I was very upset at those times, but tomorrow we hope to be very good again. We hope to make history tomorrow by winning," he said.