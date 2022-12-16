Morocco's World Cup run resembles Croatia's 2018 one, says Dalic

FIFA World Cup 2022

Reuters
16 December, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 09:44 pm

Related News

Morocco's World Cup run resembles Croatia's 2018 one, says Dalic

Morocco, punching above their weight, beat Belgium and Canada in the group stage before eliminating 2010 world champions Spain on penalties in the last 16 and then beating 2016 European champions Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Reuters
16 December, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 09:44 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Croatia are preparing for a "huge" match against Morocco in Saturday's World Cup third-place playoff with the African team's surprise run to the semi-finals reminiscent of Croatia's own success at the 2018 tournament, said coach Zlatko Dalic on Friday.

Morocco, punching above their weight, beat Belgium and Canada in the group stage before eliminating 2010 world champions Spain on penalties in the last 16 and then beating 2016 European champions Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Morocco's dream run ended in the last four against France, who had beaten surprise finalists Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final, but they still became the first African and Arab country to reach a World Cup semi-final.

African football had suffered a crisis of confidence after the last World Cup in Russia, when none of the five teams made it out of the group phase, but that has now all changed with the performance of Walid Regragui's team in Qatar.

"Morocco resemble us from four years ago. No one expected them to reach this stage," Dalic said. "They deserve to be here. They will be a more challenging opponent than in the first match."

"They have grown in self-confidence and are motivated. For both it is a huge and major match."

Croatia and Morocco had drawn 0-0 in the group stage before both advanced to the knockout stage.

"For us it is a major match. We have a lot of respect for the Moroccan team. I think they have the same mindset as us. It is a huge match for them as well. They will come up with a major lineup."

Croatia have several injury concerns with Josko Gvardiol, Marcelo Brozovic and Josip Juranovic doubtful but Dalic said he would take a decision at the last minute.

"This is the seventh match in a month and we are a bit tired and drained. We have some issues with (Josko) Gvardiol, (Josip) Juranovic and (Marcelo) Brozovic. We will see what will happen. We have to be cautious.

"We need to be fair and if someone is not 100% fit we need to talk about it."

Sports / Football

Morocco Football Team / Croatia Football Team / Zlatko Dalic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

13h | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1d | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

1d | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1d | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing
Banking

Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing