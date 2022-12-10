Morocco first Arab nation to progress to WC semis as CR7's Portugal bow out

Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the 42nd minute to give Morocco a stunning win over the tournament favourites.

Morocco became the first Arab nation to reach the semis of Fifa World Cup semi-final by beating Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal by 1-0 on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the 42nd minute to give Morocco a stunning win over the tournament favourites.

They will face either France or England who face each other later tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo walked straight off the pitch on his own at the final whistle, and was in tears as he went down the tunnel.

His World Cup dream is over.

Ronaldo comes off the bench

Cristiano Ronaldo has come off the bench for Portugal in the second half. 

Neves was replaced by Ronaldo in the 52nd minute. He makes his 22nd World Cup appearance and a men's international record overall.

Ronaldo was absolutely dying to get on the pitch. He was close to hopping onto the pitch rather than running, you could see his eyes light up and it was almost as if he said to the manager 'I am coming on now'.

Youssef En-Nesyri gives Morocco a stunning lead at half-time

Earlier, Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the 42nd minute to give Morocco a stunning lead in the first half against Portugal on Saturday.

Having missed two earlier headed chances, the Sevilla striker leaps brilliantly to beat Costa to a cross from the left by Attiyat-Allah. He nods the ball into the back of the unguarded net.

Could Costa have done better? He was well off his line when he went for the cross but was beaten by En-Nesyri.

This might be a shock score line but it's not a surprise given the way the game has been played.

Morocco have been fantastic on the ball, that is one of the best goals of the tournament. the build-up through the midfield, little one-twos and the keeper is absolutely nowhere.

Technically, they have been the better team in this game and they deserve to be 1-0 up.

Portugal forward Joao Felix came close to opening the scoring on two occasions, forcing Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into an early save before his strike in the 31st minute took a deflection and narrowly missed the target.

