Morocco make African history, stun Portugal to reach World Cup semi final

Morocco created history as they became the first Arab team in the history of the FIFA World Cup to progress to the semi-finals. Their 1-0 win meant Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup.

Morocco are yet to concede a goal from the opposition and Yassine Bounou produced yet another magnificent performance.

Youssef En-Nesyri's towering header late in the first half gave first-time quarter-finalists Morocco a 1-0 lead over Portugal at halftime on Saturday.

En-Nesyri, who had twice headed over the crossbar earlier, leapt higher than both Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa and defender Ruben Dias to put Morocco ahead in the 42nd minute.

Portugal forward Joao Felix came close to opening the scoring on two occasions, forcing Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into an early save before his strike in the 31st minute took a deflection and narrowly missed the target.

Morocco captain Roman Saiss had to go off early in the second half after sustaining an injury. Portugal tried to take advantage of that by putting pressure on Morocco with a host of attacks. Bruno Fernandes was absolutely livid with himself as his smashing shot went just over the crossbar.

Bernardo Silva missed another chance in the 70th minute, much to the frustration of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't have much of an effect after coming on in the second half. Joao Cancelo and Raphael Leao threatened quite a few times but to no avail.

Yassine Bounou made a fine save in the 82nd minute to deny Joao Felix. He made another crucial save in the injury time to keep Ronaldo and Portugal at bay.