Messi's jersey will be ready if he decides to play next World Cup: Scaloni

FIFA World Cup 2022

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 05:00 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 05:02 am

Related News

Messi's jersey will be ready if he decides to play next World Cup: Scaloni

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said that he will keep Lionel Messi's jersey ready in case the talismanic captain wishes to play at the next World Cup after he ended the country's 36-year wait to hoist the golden trophy again.

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 05:00 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 05:02 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said that he will keep Lionel Messi's jersey ready in case the talismanic captain wishes to play at the next World Cup after he ended the country's 36-year wait to hoist the golden trophy again.

On a night of high drama, Messi scored two goals and again in the shootout as he led Argentina to an emotional 4-2 win on penalties over France on Sunday, with the match ending in a 3-3 draw following 120 minutes of breathtaking action.

After finally fulfilling a lifelong dream by lifting the ultimate prize in world soccer, many thought the 35-year-old Messi may never again come out wearing the famed blue and white stripes of Argentina. But within a few moments, Messi declared that he does not plan to retire from international duty in near future.

It was a decision welcomed by his coach.

"I think we should keep the number 10 jersey prepared for the next World Cup if he (Messi) feels like playing," Scaloni told a news conference.

"He earned the right to do whatever he wants with his career. What he transmits to his team mates is incredible. I have never seen such an influential person in the changing room.

Scaloni said following last year's Copa America triumph, when they beat Brazil in the final, they started to feel unbeatable.

"After (we beat) Brazil, I had a conversation with Messi... (and explained) we had a big task in-front of us, people from our country were starting to believe (in our World Cup chances), to hope, and pressure was rising," said Scaloni.

"He told me that 'We have to keep going, nothing else matters' and that gave me a tremendous emotional boost.

"I realised that we were on the verge of (achieving) something (big)."

With the World Cup triumph coming just two years following the death of Diego Maradona, who had famously led Argentina to their last title in 1986, an emotional Scaloni said: "I only now realise that Maradona is not with us anymore and that makes me think that he will be happy and proud of us from where he is.

"If he was here, he would have been the first fan to step in pitch to celebrate with us. I hope he has enjoyed what we accomplished."

He also wept as it dawned on him what the win meant to the millions of people who had followed the team's journey from home, including his family and friends.

"It wasn't in my plans being world champion. It's madness," Scaloni said.

"That is no bigger pride of representing your country and I hope we made our fans proud."

Sports / Football

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team / Lionel Scaloni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Moroccan players showed support for Palestine by celebrating with Palestine&#039;s flag. photo: Collected/Twitter

Not just a game: Why sports and politics cannot be separated

15h | Panorama
As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

18h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

17h | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

11h | TBS SPORTS
Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

11h | TBS SPORTS
Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

12h | TBS SPORTS
Special Savings Scheme for Remitters on Cards

Special Savings Scheme for Remitters on Cards

12h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

6
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr