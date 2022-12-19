Messi wins Golden Ball at FIFA 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi has won the World Cup Golden Ball for a second time in his career following his stunning performances at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

While his lifting of the award in 2014 may have a raised a few eyebrows - with Javier Mascherano probably more deserving of the award - no one can argue that Messi wasn't the best player in Qatar this winter.

The Argentine superstar was in stunning form throughout the tournament, scoring seven goals including five in the knockout rounds and two in the final itself.

While scoring all those goals wasn't enough to win the Golden Boot too, Messi will be happy enough with those goals being enough to guide his nation to their first World Cup triumph since 1986 and their third of all time.