Messi wins Golden Ball at FIFA 2022 World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
19 December, 2022, 12:45 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 12:51 am

Related News

Messi wins Golden Ball at FIFA 2022 World Cup

The Argentine superstar was in stunning form throughout the tournament, scoring seven goals including five in the knockout rounds and two in the final itself.

TBS Report
19 December, 2022, 12:45 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 12:51 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi has won the World Cup Golden Ball for a second time in his career following his stunning performances at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

While his lifting of the award in 2014 may have a raised a few eyebrows - with Javier Mascherano probably more deserving of the award - no one can argue that Messi wasn't the best player in Qatar this winter.

The Argentine superstar was in stunning form throughout the tournament, scoring seven goals including five in the knockout rounds and two in the final itself.

While scoring all those goals wasn't enough to win the Golden Boot too, Messi will be happy enough with those goals being enough to guide his nation to their first World Cup triumph since 1986 and their third of all time.

Sports

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team / FIFA World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Moroccan players showed support for Palestine by celebrating with Palestine&#039;s flag. photo: Collected/Twitter

Not just a game: Why sports and politics cannot be separated

13h | Panorama
As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

16h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

15h | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

8h | TBS SPORTS
Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

9h | TBS SPORTS
Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

9h | TBS SPORTS
Special Savings Scheme for Remitters on Cards

Special Savings Scheme for Remitters on Cards

9h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

6
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr