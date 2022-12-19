Messi vows to continue playing for Argentina

AFP
19 December, 2022, 04:45 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 04:48 am

Messi vows to continue playing for Argentina

The win allows Messi, at 35, to complete his glorious career by emulating the great Diego Maradona.

AFP
19 December, 2022, 04:45 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 04:48 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Argentina star Lionel Messi on Sunday vowed to continue playing for his country despite realising his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup.

"I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," Messi, 35, told Argentine television following the country's epic penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final in Doha.

The win allows Messi, at 35, to complete his glorious career by emulating the great Diego Maradona.

"Obviously I wanted to finish my career with this. I can't ask for any more," he told Argentine television.

"My career is coming to an end because these are my final years. What more could there be after this?"

Comments

