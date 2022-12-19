Messi vows to continue playing for Argentina
The win allows Messi, at 35, to complete his glorious career by emulating the great Diego Maradona.
Argentina star Lionel Messi on Sunday vowed to continue playing for his country despite realising his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup.
"I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," Messi, 35, told Argentine television following the country's epic penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final in Doha.
"Obviously I wanted to finish my career with this. I can't ask for any more," he told Argentine television.
"My career is coming to an end because these are my final years. What more could there be after this?"